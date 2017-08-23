Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe

- Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

- Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses

The death has taken place of Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Reposing at the Community Centre, Ballintra, from 5.30pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.45pm, going to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe. Reposing at her at her late residence. Removal on Thursday morning, August 24th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund. Family time please from 9pm to 11am with Rosary at 8pm.

Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Funeral Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 2pm on Thursday, August 24th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.



Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses

The death has taken place of Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses. Reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm this evening. Removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. A one way system will operate at the wake, entry via Frosses Village and exit on the Cranny road, Inver. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



