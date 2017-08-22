Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Cukleeney, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Monday, 21st August, at 4pm to his late residence.

Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday, August 23rd, to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and family only on the morning of the funeral.





The death has taken place of Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Reposing at the Community Centre, Ballintra, from 5.30pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.45pm, going to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Connor, Slieve Bann, Malin Head.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday morning August 23rd at 11.30, going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

The death has occurred of Mai Hamilton, Carnone Road, Raphoe. Removal on Tuesday evening, August 22nd, from Archview Lodge, Letterkenny to her late residence. Removal on Thursday morning, August 24th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund. Family time please from 9pm to 11am with Rosary at 8pm.

The death has occurred of Joan McAuley, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Funeral Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 2pm on Thursday, August 24th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.



The death has taken place of Vincent McCrea, Cranny Road, Frosses. Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles at 6.30pm on August 22nd, to his late residence, with rosary at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow, Wednesday, from 12 noon with rosary at 9pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. A one way system will operate at the wake, entry via Frosses Village and exit on the Cranny road, Inver. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



