Brave Donegal Rose praised for discussing mental health issues

The Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan, has won the hearts of a nation by bravely opening up about mental health issues during her interview with Daithí Ó'Sé.

Wearing a stunning black dress, the Glenswilly native said that she encountered a difficult period during her life before she undertook her sixth year at secondary school.

"I think that everyone goes through their own little blip throughout their life and I had mine when I was going into sixth year."

The 22-year-old said that she felt low at that time: "I was very low in myself. My self confidence was at a terrible level."

During the difficult period, Amy said that she felt very anxious.

However, her family and friends helped Amy and she did receive help.

The talented dancer said that she hopes that she can look back on her life with no regrets.

Amy received a thundering applause from the audience in the Dome and she was hugely praised by people across the country later on social media.