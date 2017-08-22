Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin, Bunn, Cukleeney, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Monday, 21st August, at 4pm to his late residence.

Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday, August 23rd, to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and family only on the morning of the funeral.





Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has taken place of Albert Manoe, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Reposing at the Community Centre, Ballintra, from 5.30pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.45pm, going to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

Kathleen O'Connor, Slieve Bann, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Connor, Slieve Bann, Malin Head.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday morning August 23rd at 11.30, going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

