Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan, to be interviewed by Dáithí O'Sé on RTE tonight

Donegal Rose, Amy Callaghan, is among the 18 Roses set to take to the stage at the Festival Dome tonight.

Over 1.7 million viewers are set to tune in to RTE One over the next two nights to watch the Rose of Tralee.

The 2017 Rose Escort of the Year, as voted by the Roses and his fellow Rose Escorts, will be announced during the programme.

The Glenswilly GAA fan is looking forward to having a chat with Dáithí O'Sé.