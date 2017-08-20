Donegal céilí organised in memory of honoured Franciscan missionary

A Franciscan missionary, Fr Paschal Slevin, recently given Zimbabwe’s highest honour, will be remembered at a 'Fíor Céilí' in Rossnowlagh on Friday, August 25th designed to encourage continuation of his great work.

Fr Slevin, who died aged 83 on May 1st, was last week honoured posthumously by the Zimbabwe government with their highest honour for foreigners, the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, for his contribution to the country in its efforts to achieve independence.

Only six people hold the Royal Order, including the former Presidents of Tanzania and Zambia.

Fr Paschal Slevin is remembered for building primary and secondary schools, appointing African headmasters to them in the face of apartheid opposition from the Rhodesian government, constructing a dam, building grain silage silos and distributing maize to the needy in times of drought and famine.

The 'Fíor Céilí' in the friary hall in Rossnowlagh, will take place for three hours from 8pm next Friday. The event will raise funds for the Franciscan Missions who continue the type of work started by Fr Paschal. There will be raffles and prizes. Refreshments are included in the €10 admission fee. Music is by Ceili time, a band of two McGlone brothers from Omagh, County Tyrone.