Donegal gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault

By Michelle NicPhaidin

By Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female which occurred at Speers Lane, Letterkenny on August 20th, 2017.

A garda spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed that they were investigating an incident involving an assault on a woman on August 20th in Letterkenny. 


The area is currently cordoned off and forensics are carrying out a full technical investigation of the area.
Investigations are ongoing.