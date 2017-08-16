Donegal mourns the death of great sportsman

Donegal sport is deeply saddened with the news that one of its greatest champions of the last century has passed away.

Cyril O’Boyle, from Glenswilly and originally a native

Belcruit in the Rosses, died at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday night. He was 91 and had been in poor health in recent years.

Cyril was crowned national senior cross country champion in 1951. He also won the national junior cross country title over 1,500 metres, the mile and the four mile over a long and successful career in athletics.

He is survived by his wife Noreen and daughter Pat. He was predeceased by another daughter, Moira.

Reacting to the news of his passing, his lifelong friend and double Olympian, Danny McDaid, told the Donegal Democrat: “He lived a great life. He lived the life he wanted and he was not into material things.”

“He was totally into athletics and into boxing in later life. He lived for athletics for the past 70 years and was a great sportsman,” he added.

Cyril was on the Donegal Sports Star team of the last century in 2000.



