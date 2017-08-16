Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 16th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Bridget Ross Redcastle, Donegal

- Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal Town

Daniel (Danny) McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year. Much loved brother of Agnes and the late Johnny, Paddy, Seamus, Noel and Katie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Tuesday, August 15th, until rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 17th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Family time from 11pmto 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Bridget Ross, Redcastle

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, 17th August, at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwardsin Carndonagh Cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am .

Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Deane, late of Ardnagasson, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home, Ardnagasson from 11am until 10pm. Removal Thursday, at 1.30pm to Laghey Parish Church of Ireland for 2pm Funeral Service followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Laghey Parish Church. A one-way system will operate from Cully Crossroads to the Leghowney Road at Copany.

