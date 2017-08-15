Letterkenny woman to give a testimony at ‘honour your heroes’ day

Letterkenny woman, Patricia Fitzpatrick, will give a testimony at the annual ‘honour your heroes’ day at Beaumont Hospital.

The event will take on Thursday, August 17th and is being hosted by the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

During the event, former patients return to the hospital to give thanks to staff whom they believe have gone the extra mile in helping them in their recovery. They will nominate the staff member for an award.

Amongst those who return to Beaumont is Patricia Fitzpatrick, 59, from Letterkenny. Patricia is from a family of eighteen siblings, a rare genetic defect has resulted in her and five of her siblings having kidney transplants with several more showing early signs of kidney failure. Patricia will be thanking staff nurse, Deirdre Twomey.