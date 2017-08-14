Donegal vintage club to hold 38th annual rally this weekend

Expect to see all kinds of vintage cars, tractors, lorries, stationary oil engines and farm machinery at the Donegal Vintage Club at the Vintage Rally this Saturday, August 19th.

The event which will be held at Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham is expected to attract a large crowd. A large number of exhibitors will be in attendance.

There will also be a number of trade stands selling household items. An auto-jumble will also be held where items can be bought for vintage vehicles.

It promises to be a fun day with a dog show, birds of prey display, flail thrashing and ploughing and tilling demonstrations. A craft tent where items will be on show and purchased will also be there.

Entertainment will be provided by singer Paul Mc Cahill. There will also be childrens amusements, admission will be priced at €7, accompanied children under 12 will be free. A donation will be made to the Donegal branch of the National Council for the Blind

Organisers would like to thank Colm Dillon Car Sales for providing the area for the event.

The rally will start at 11am and will run to 5pm.