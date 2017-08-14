Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, August 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James “Jimmy” Henderson, Drumstevlin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at of James “Jimmy” Henderson,97, late of Drumstevlin, Donegal Town.

Reposing at the home of his son David in Drumstevlin, Donegal Town from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Monday, August 14th, at 1pm followed by burial in St John’s Parish Church graveyard, Inver.



Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Parish Church and St John’s Parish Church Inver, care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

One way system to wake in operation, entering from the Railway Cottage Drumstevlin, and exiting on the Letterbarrow Road.



Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

The death has taken place of Laurence Kelly, late of Glencona Drive, Darnely,Glasgow and formerly of Mullaghaneary,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 14, at 10am in St.Robert’s Church, Nitshill, Glasgow, followed by cremation in Craigton Crematorium afterwards.

Grace Doherty, Tamney, Fanad



The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Grace Doherty, late of Ballmagahey, Tamney in Fanad.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 14th, at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o and family member of Eamon Scott Funeral Director. Rosary at 9pm.



Doris Russo, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Doris Russo, late of the Glen House, Clonmany.

She will be waked today Sunday at The St. Colmcille Village from 1pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in Clonmany.

Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal at 10.20am Tuesday morning, August 15th, for 11am Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Nan Brennan, Brennan's Criterion Bar, Main Street, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Nan Brennan, Brennan's Criterion Bar, Main St. Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence at Main St, Bundoran on Monday August 14th from 11am until 5pm. House private from 5pm please. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning August 15th at 12noon followed by burial in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran.

