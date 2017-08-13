UPDATE: Hopes fading for diver missing off Donegal coast

Hopes are fading of finding a Canadian diver alive who has been missing in waters off the Fanad Head since Saturday afternoon.

Search teams involving the Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly Lifeboat and up to four local boats took part in two days of searches since the alarm was raised around 4 pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Lough Swilly Lifeboat said the diver, who is in his 60's, went missing 17 miles north of Fanad Lighthouse in “challenging” sea conditions with five metre swells on Saturday.

The search continued on Saturday until 10.30pm when light faded.

It resumed early on Sunday morning and took place over the course of the day.

A team of divers arrived at the scene at 2pm today and undertook a four hour dive mission to search the wreck that diver had been exploring.

Spokesman for the Lough Swilly Lifeboat, Joe Joyce, said sea conditions were difficult at the time.

“Weather condition on Saturday were not great with five metres swells. It was a very heavy sea,” he told the Donegal Democrat.

It is understood a group of divers set out from Downings pier on a charter boat on Saturday morning with the intention of diving the WWII Pinto wreck which is submerged in 65 metes of water 17 miles off Fanad Head.

A second dive team carried out a dive last evening, and if it was unsuccessful the search will resume tomorrow morning for a third day.