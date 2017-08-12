Diver missing off Donegal coast

Rescue crews are assisting with the search for a diver reported missing in waters 20 miles north of Fanad Head.

Malin Head Coast Guard was informed about the missing diver at around 4.30 pm today.

The Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly Life Boat and local boats are involved in the search.

It is understood the diver was part of a team that was exploring ship wrecks in the area.