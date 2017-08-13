Donegal All-Ireland winning captain appeals for patience ahead of new manager being appointed

Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland captain has appealed to all Donegal supporters to be patient as the county board sets about appointing a successor to Rory Gallagher.

The Fermanagh man's decision to step down as team manager two weeks ago came as a surprise to many. The process to replace him is now in full swing.

Speaking in Donegal Town at the launch of 'History Makers' - a special publication produced by the Donegal Democrat to mark the 25th anniversary of Donegal's first All-Ireland in 1992 - Anthony Molloy commented: "This year things haven't gone all that well for us. I know we have very high expectations here in Donegal."

He added: “I hope that we have the patience because we are in a transition phase. I know that we are resolute people and I hope going forward that we have a shared view and togetherness. We have a young team and I have no doubt we will have good days back in Donegal again.”