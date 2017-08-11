Woman injured in Portsalon hit and run incident released from Letterkenny University Hospital

A woman who received head injuries in a hit and run incident at the weekend has been released from hospital.

Gardaí in Milford say they are following a definite line of inquiry into the incident which took place at Portsalon in the early hours of Sunday, August 6th.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 3am.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene. The woman was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with suspected head injuries but has since been released.

The vehicle involved has been located and has been technically examined by gardaí.

A spokesman at Milford Garda Station said that who no arrests have been made. Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.