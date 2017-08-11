UPDATE: Well known Donegal athlete raised alarm after seeing smoke coming from apartment block

The quick actions of one of Donegal's well known athletes could well have averted a disaster early this morning in Letterkenny.

Sean McFadden, who works with Donegal County Council, was working at a manhole at around 7 am on Pearse Road when he saw smoke coming from a third floor apartment.

"I looked up and could see smoke coming from the window of an upper floor apartment. Myself and my work colleague, Brian Gavigan, immediately rang 999 and the emergency services were there within a matter of minutes - their response was extremely quick and they were in control of the situation immediately," Sean told the Democrat.

"Having spoken to some of the firemen who dealt with the fire, it appears that it started after a charger overheated on the bed. It just goes to show how easy things can happen. Thankfully no one was injured," Sean added.