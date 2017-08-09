Donegal business set to open two months after fire destroys premises

A young Cloughaneely businessman whose garage was destroyed by fire has been left humbled after local people came together and rebuilt his business in less than two months.

Kevin Mulhern, 27, from from Glasserchoo, ran a hugely successful garage and tyre business for over four years.

On June 10th last, the garage which Kevin had worked so hard to build and maintain was burnt to the ground. Kevin was devastated.

The local community rallied to the popular young man’s aid. A ‘GoFundMe’ campaign and a dance in the local hotel were organised by people to help him out.

The combination of both events raised around €25,000 for the purpose of rebuilding his garage at Meenacladdy.

Yesterday morning, it was a proud Kevin Mulhern who stood outside his newly built garage.

He told the Donegal Democrat: "Everyone really has helped. I can’t mention any one person’s name because everyone has been so good and I would not like to forget anyone.”

The new garage has been built, roofed and painted inside. Fixtures hang from the walls and all going to plan, the wiring will be done this week.

“I am optimistic that we will be up and running again in September. That’s around three weeks,” Kevin said.

Those who have volunteered their services to rebuild the garage were on site at 8am every morning.

A talented dual player, Kevin won an Ulster U/21 football title with Donegal under Jim McGuinness in 2010. He was part of the first senior squad that McGuinness subsequently took charge of. He is also won a Donegal league winner with Glenea United.

“Some of the people that helped were here at 8am in the morning and just kept working all day. You wouldn’t believe how good people are,” Kevin said.