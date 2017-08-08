Gardaí in west Donegal without patrol car for 8 months

The morale of garda members who have been left without a garda patrol car for almost eight months has been adversely affected, according to the GRA representative for Donegal, Brendan O’Connor.

The patrol car was damaged in an accident on January 1st.

Gardaí who work at the Bunbeg Garda Station have not had a patrol car since January 1st.

Gardaí who service the huge gaeltacht area were left to police the area in a two-seater transit van.

Garda O’Connor said: “The members in Gaoth Dobhair were left the whole summer to police the area without a patrol car. There is an influx of tourists to the area during this time and a huge number of festivals. Of course, this is going to affect member morale, it is detrimental to garda morale.”

Garda O’Connor maintains that gardaí cannot police a rural community area properly without a patrol car.

Bunbeg Garda Station is part of the Milford Division and is challenging coastal and bog terrain.

He added that many members had their leave cancelled during the summer months.

“The fact that these gardaí work so far from back-up and their divisional headquarters, their motivation and morale is affected,” he said.