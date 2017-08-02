Coroner's file being prepared on Donegal diving death

The death of a diver off the coast of Donegal on Friday last is under investigation and a file will be prepared for the Coroner's court, the garda press office has confirmed.

Gardai received a call from Malin Head Coast Guard on July 28th, 2017 at approximately 3pm, to advise that a diver had been taken from the water at Portnablagh in a serious condition and airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The diver, John Allwright, 58, from Bedfordshire England was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at Letterkenny University Hospital. It is understood that Mr. Allwright was diving with a number of divers from England when the incident took place.

It is understood that Mr. Allwright was swept into a cave by an underwater current and his oxygen mask dislodged during the incident.