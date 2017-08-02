Donegal Road Safety Awareness Officer issues warnings ahead of bank holiday weekend

An increased number of motorists are expected to take to the roads this bank holiday weekend, and road safety awareness officers are encouraging those travelling on the N2 to stop off at McCaughey’s Service Station at Broomfield in County Monaghan to take part in a special Road Safety Awareness event.

This awareness event is being jointly organised by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, McCaughey’s Service Station, Monaghan County Council and is also supported by Monaghan Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority and the Monaghan Fire and Rescue Service.

This event has been organised to coincide with the Bank Holiday weekend.

Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council, Brian O’Donnell, is delighted to be supporting this event and says that the aim of the bank holiday weekend event is to encourage road users to take personal responsibility for how they use the roads. He says that the “N2 is well travelled by people from Donegal, it is the main access route to Dublin from many parts of the county”.

Brian O’Donnell describes driver fatigue as the silent killer on our roads. He said: "Thousands of people will be taking to the roads over the holiday weekend and for many, there are long journeys ahead. Driver fatigue can creep up on you slowly and it is impossible to fight it while you are driving, yet the risks can be tragic."

He appealed to people to recognise the signs of driver fatigue and to speak up if you are concerned that your driver is tired.

The RSA advice to drivers who feel tired while driving is to ‘Stop, Sip and Sleep’. Stop the car in a safe place, Sip a caffeine drink, and Sleep for 15 to 20 minutes. This should enable you to continue driving for another hour or so.

So, if you are on the N2 this Friday, stop and take a break from driving and check out the Road Safety Awareness event at McCaughey’s Service Station from midday to 7pm.