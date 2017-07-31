€2M funding announced for notorious accident blackspot in Donegal

Funding of €2m has been allocated at a notorious accident blackspot in Donegal.

The funding is for the Cappry stretch of the N15.

The works should be going for tender later in the year and be completed by the spring of next year.

Fine Gael Cllr Martin Harley has confirmed the funding today.

“I am delighted to confirm the news that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has agreed to fund the safety measures with €2M in funding,” he said.

“As part of the overall scheme pavement strengthening works will also take place from Lidl up to the new road above the Roadhouse Bar at Woodlawn, Dooish.

“This is a total investment of up to two million euro. This is great for this area as it has been a black spot for accidents and fatal crashes down the years.

“The committee that was set up a few years ago from the Cappry area welcome this news and in fairness to them they have worked and campaigned hard for this over the last few years. I would also like to thank the staff of the N.R.D.O. offices in Donegal Town who have worked tirelessly to put the safety plan together to take to the TII and have got it over the line.”

Donegal TD Joe McHugh praised TII and the county council for developing and funding the road works with news coming just a few weeks after he officially opened the new stretch of the N15.

“It is important that this stretch of road is upgraded to run onto the newly improved section,” said Minister McHugh.

“This is the latest road improvement funded by this Government and approved by TII and is particularly important in this case.”