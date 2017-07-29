Marys stop traffic in Dungloe

The 50th anniversary celebrations of the Mary From Dungloe are in full swing tonight.

The west Donegal town is hopping with people and the arrival of the 14 Marys brought the busy town to a halt this evening.

Stretch limos and articulated trucks all ground to a halt as the young women made their way down to the Stepping Stone and the Daniel O'Donnell Visitor Centre on Main Street.

Tomorrow the 2017 Marys will meet contestants who were former Marys over the last 50 years at St. Crona's National School at 12 noon. The Waterfront Hotel is the venue for the black tie dinner an dance to celebrate and honour the last 50 years.

It promises to be a week to remember for Dungloe, and all associated with the event, which continues to attract crowds from near and far