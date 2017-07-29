BREAKING: Fire crews and gardaí at scene of blaze near Letterkenny
It's understood that the fire broke out around 1.30 pm.
Smoke coming from the fire at Ferry's plant at Rossbracken this afternoon
Fire tenders from Letterkenny are currently at the scene of a fire at Ferry's Refuse and Recycling Plant at Rossbracken, just off the dual carriageway.
Gardai are also at the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries and the fire appears to be under control.
More to follow.
