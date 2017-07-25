Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, July 25th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Mary McGee, Roscor, Belleek



The deaths has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, of Mary McGee, née O’Gorman, late of The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



Reposing at the family home today, Tuesday July 25th, from 4pm until 10pm and Wednesday from 10am until 10pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning, July 27th at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the patients comfort fund S.W.A.H., c/o Patsy McCauley, funeral director, or any family member. Family time to family and friends on Thursday morning.

Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Danny (Big D) Bonner, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 27th, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



Enquiries to Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Mary Connolly, née Madigan, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Connolly, née Madigan, 11, the Gardens, Ballymacool, Letterkenny, formerly Ballincarry, County Limerick and Inver, Donegal.

Her remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 4pm, Tuesday, 25th July.

Removal at 5pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Wednesday 26th July with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan's Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Robin Scott, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening Tuesday, July 25th.

Funeral from there on Thursday July 27th at 1.15pm going to Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.





