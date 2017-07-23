Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, July 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mairead Munday, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

- Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

- Bridget Hanlon, Toome, Lettermacward

- Michael Gara, Glasgow and Glencolmcille



Mairead Munday, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Mairead Munday, née McGonigle, late of Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Margaret McGonigle, late Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Merricks Tinney, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Merricks Tinney, late of Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.Funeral from there on Sunday, July 23rd, at 2pm for Service in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham at 2.30pm , with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am



Rose McLoughlin (nee Maguire), Cloghore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at Sligo University hospital of Rose McLoughlin, née Maguire, Cloghore, Ballyshannon,.

Reposing at the family home.

Arriving at Saint Patrick’s Church Ballyshannon on Saturday, July 22nd, for 11am Requiem mass followed by Interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Alzheimers Society or The Rock Nursing Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. House Private to Family on Saturday morning.



Mairead Mundy, nee McGonigle, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Mairead Mundy (nee McGonigle), Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday morning, 24th July to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless for funeral mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.

There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the wake house.



Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Margaret McGonigle, Castlereagh, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at the home of her Son in Law Pauric Mundy, Ballyloughan, Bruckless. Removal on Monday morning, 24th July going to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal Bruckless for funeral mass at 11 o’clock burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.

There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the wake house.



Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Rachel Battles, Ballyloughan, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday 24th July going to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal Bruckless for funeral mass at 2.30 pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.

There will be a shuttle bus service in operation from Bruckless National School to the wake house.



Packie Rowan, 505 St. Patrick’s Cottages, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Packie Rowan late of St. Patrick's Cottages, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his home, 505 St. Patrick’s Cottages, Drumkeen, from 6pm today Sunday.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.30am, for 11 o’clock funeral mass in St. Patricks’ Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Joseph’s Finn View Ward, and the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

James Torrems, Green Acres, Blairstown, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of James Torrems, late of Green Acres, Blairstown, Castlefinn.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 2pm for service in Donaghmore Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Donaghmore Presbyterian Church Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy



Anne Duggan (née Mc Hugh), 1 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road and formerly of Fintown

The death has taken place of Anne Duggan, née Mc Hugh, 1 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road and formerly of Fintown.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



Eda McNamara, Magherablade, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Eda McNamara, late of Magherablade, Creeslough.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from Sunday at 4pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Harkins Undertakers Creeslough.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Bernadette McCafferty, née Murray, Kilblair, Gortmacall, Milford, formerly of Blairstown, Castlefin

The death has take place of Bernadette McCafferty, née Murray, Kilblair, Gortmacall, Milford and formerly of Blairstown, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 24th at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice. House private please at the request of the family.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.

































