Parish Priest of Bruckless says community is devastated by tragedy

The Parish Priest of Bruckless has said this morning's road traffic collision, which resulted in the death of three local women, has devastated the community.

Margaret McGonigle of Castlereagh, Bruckless; her daughter Mairead Munday of Ballyloughan, Bruckless; and Rachel Battles of Ballyloughan, Bruckless died in the three-car collision which occurred on the main Dublin to Derry near Ardee at around one o’clock this morning.

Speaking today, Fr James Sweeney said: "It's awful an devastating news to receive in your parish, and particularly for the families."

He told Highland Radio:"In my 32 years it's probably the worst tragedy that has come across my way in a rural parish. I have no doubt that this community will rally around and do whatever the can in these very trying and difficult circumstances. We are really stuck for words in these times of tragedy."

Fr Sweeney added: "Nevertheless, there's a resilience and a great support in people, and hopefully they'll transfer that to family and all those concerned as best they can at this time."

The women were returning home to Donegal from Dublin Airport after a holiday when the collision took place.