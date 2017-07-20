Popular Donegal market celebrates 40 years this weekend

The Ramelton Country Market will mark its 40th anniversary with a special day of fun, celebration and giveaways this weekend.

A host of local crafters and artists will be in attendance on Saturday between 11am and 3.30pm.

They include Karen O’'Kane - Koko Designs, Maria Connolly Ceramics, Fiona Herbst Lough Fern Studios Jewellery, Joe Diver Woodturning, Siobhan Gillespie Happy Art, Donegal Natural Soap Company and Shelagh Dwyer Lino Cuts Art.

Visitors will be able to select from a full range of home baking, ready meals, jams, jellies, sweet treats, fresh flowers, crafts and so much more.

There will be light lunches in the tearoom, hampers, raffles, gift vouchers/giveaways and more.

Organisers are inviting the public to join them on Saturday for what promises to be a special day of celebration.

Proceeds from the event are going to Pieta House and The Bumbleance Children's Ambulance.