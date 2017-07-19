Donegal charity group want a helping hand for event

The organisers of the massive celtic charity event, 'Huddle Up Errigal' are looking for a helping hand to make their annual event a success this year.

One of the organisers of 'Huddle Up Errigal', John Joe McGinley, said that they need people to volunteer as marshals, to help make tea and coffee, to help them mark out the route on the hill and to sell t-shirts and bands.

The charitable group are raising money for the Donegal Down Syndrome Downs and Proud organisation and the Donegal cancer flights.

The group have organised a number of charity events to date at a local level.

In recent days, the group held an information stall in Siopa Mhicí. The group would like to thank Anne Gallagher and Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh who stood at the stall and offered information to those who were in the local shop.

On July 23rd, John Hogan will entertain the masses at the Gweedore Bar in Falcarragh in a bid to raise funds for the charity event.

Tickets will be €10 on entry and it promises to be a magnificent night.

The event 'Huddle Up Errigal' has grown from strength to strength each year with people traveling from Scotland and further afield to attend the event which is firmly associated with celtic.

On September 1st, organisers will host a welcome night from 8pm at teach Jack Where a signed Celtic ball and jersey will be raffled. The European cup will be in attendance as will former Celtic players John Fallon and Charlie Gallagher.

Local public representatives, the Minister for the Gaeltacht and Finance spokesperson for Sinn Feín, Pearse Doherty will be in attendance.

If you feel like you can lend a helping hand for a good cause on the day, you can contact organisers via their social media sites, on Facebook or on twitter @huddleuperrigal.

Alternatively you can go along to Teach Jack in Glassagh between 7 and 8pm on Friday, July 21st and sign up for the worthy cause which will provide vital funds for local charities.