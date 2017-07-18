Donegal basking in the summer sun as temperatures soar

Temperatures are soaring in Donegal today with the mercury hitting between 21 and 25 degrees across the county.



The current temperatures are on par with many other European countries and cities.

Tourists and locals alike are stocking up on sunblock, buying ice-cream cones, dusting the flip-flops off and wheeling the barbecue out as they prepare to enjoy the holiday weather.

However, the warm weather is set to change with thunderstorms and rain being forecast for tonight. As the evening draws to a close, it will become humid and cloud will come in from the south. Temperatures will fall to about 15 or 16 degrees.