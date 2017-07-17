Gardaí seeking to speak to witness of serious car crash in east Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witness who were at the scene of a serious road traffic collision where a car entered the water between Porthall and St Johnston on Sunday evening.

A married couple in their 60’s were travelling along the road and entered the water close to Sully Bridge at around 6.20pm.

Passers by flagged down a number of other people who assisted in helping the couple from the car and then performed CPR until the emergency services arrived.

Garda Inspector Michael Harrison said the people at the scene did “fantastic work” in what was a dangerous situation near the river, which is a tributary of the River Foyle.

He said there was a number of people who assisted at the scene but left once the situation was brought under control when the emergency services arrived.

Insp. Harrison said they people had don nothing wrong and they were just looking to speak to them to assist their investigation of what happened.

He said they were particularly looking to speak to a man that helped flagged down those that helped out.

In a joint operation emergency services from both sides of the border, including the Rescue 118 helicopter attended the scene where the vehicle was in the water upside down with two passengers and a dog trapped inside.

The couple injured were brought to Altnagelvin Hospital where the remain.

They can be contacted at Letterkenny garda Station on 074 916 7100.