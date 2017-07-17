Donegal deputy to outline his experience of learning the Irish language

Minister for Gaeltacht, Deputy Joe McHugh, will tell Irish language learners at Na Dunaibh GAA club about his experience in learning the Irish language this evening.

The Séamus de Faoite Course is in its 29th year and once again offers GAA members an opportunity to learn and develop their skills and use of the Irish Language in one of Donegal’s Gaeltacht villages.

The summer school will take place from Monday, July 17 until Friday, July 21 with record numbers registered for the course which is free to GAA members across Ulster.

Donegal TD McHugh, who was reappointed to the Gaeltacht ministry by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last month, said he is looking forward to sharing his own language journey with the GAA members.

“The GAA is doing an incredible job right across the country in promoting our language and our culture,” said McHugh.

“The increasing number of GAA members who want to learn Irish reflects the work being done in communities in all counties and in particular across Ulster.

“Na Dúnaibh will be great hosts of this year’s Séamus de Faoite Course and I am looking forward to meeting all those in attendance and want to wish the GAA continued success in its promotion of the language.”

Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson who will be attending the summer school said: “The week following the Ulster Football Final provides an opportunity for much enjoyment in the relaxed atmosphere at this well organised week of cultural activities.

“This summer school has grown from strength to strength over the years and allows GAA members an opportunity to develop their Irish language completely free of charge.”

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, a fluent Irish speaker will also visit the course this week.

McHugh will visit Gaoth Dobhair later on Monday to meet Department of Gaeltacht staff and Irish language representatives before a constituency visit to Dunfanaghy later in the day.