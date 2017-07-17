Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, July 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Mary Caterson, née McCarry, Castlederg and formerly of Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Mary Caterson, née McCarry, 7, Killcurragh Park, Cavan Road, Castlederg and formerly of Dunfanaghy.

Remains will repose at her late home from Saturday, 15th July.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Monday, 17th July, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 3, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.

Rita McCullins, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Rita McCullins, Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital to Drumholm Parish Church, Ballintra.

Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church at 2pm Monday, followed by burial in Drumholm graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s comfort fund, c/o George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

Isobel Dickson, née Fisher, 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Isobel Dickson, née Fisher, 7 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny and formerly Ramelton.

Isobel’s remains will repose at her home 7, Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny from Sunday, 16th July.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 18th July, going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to St Joseph’s Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, funeral director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Maurice Bonar, Douglas, Cork / Convoy

The death has taken place of Maurice Bonar, Douglas Cork/Convoy.

Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Reposing from 3pm on Saturday, followed by Rosary and removal at 5pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. House private please.

Maura Duffy, née Nulty, Kilkelly, Mayo and formerly of Creeslough

The death has occurred of Maura Duffy, née McNulty formerly of Kilkelly, Mayo and Creeslough.

Reposing at 'The Marian Funeral Home,' Knock, Monday, July 17th from 6pm untill 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Glann, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Celcus' Cemetery, Culmore. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to Western Care c/o Murphy & O'Brien Funeral Directors, Knock. House private on Tuesday morning.

Margaret Kennedy née Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has taken place of Margaret Kennedy, née Molloy, formerly of Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at her home on Sunday and Monday. Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary, on Tuesday at 12 noon, July 18th. Burial afterwards at St Columba's Cemetery, Carrick.

Kathleen Smith, née Gallagher, 25 Marian Park, Buncrana and Moville

The death has occurred of Kathleen Smith, née Gallagher, 25 Marian Park, Buncrana and Moville. Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Eta Devine, of Carnowen Castlefin

The death has taken place of Eta Devine, of Carnowen Castlefin.

Funeral from home on Tuesday morning, July 18th at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefin for 11am requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on request of deceased. Family flowers only please.

Betty McDaid, Cregavila lower Illey, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Betty McDaid, Cregavila lower Illey, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning, July 18th at 10.10am, for 11am requiem mass in St Mary’s church Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

