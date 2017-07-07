Donegal gardaí not treating death as suspicious

Gardaí have confirmed that the death of a woman in Raphoe is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat, Inspector Michael Harrison said that a post morterm on the body of a 43-year-old woman had been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, this afternoon. He added that no further investigations would be taking place.

Gardai were called to a flat at William Street, Raphoe, at around 8 o'clock on Thursday night. The scene was preserved and the body was kept there until Dr Mulligan arrived in Raphoe around noon today.