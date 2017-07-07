UPDATE: State pathologist arrives in Donegal as scene remains sealed off

The state pathologist has arrived at the scene in Raphoe where the body of a woman was discovered yesterday.

Gardaí say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 43-year-old woman at an apartment on William Street, Raphoe.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 8 o'clock last night.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later and her body remains at the scene which is currently preserved. The State Pathologist was notified and arrived at the scene around noon today.



Commented a garda spokesman: "The course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post mortem examination."