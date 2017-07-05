Scholarship award for Donegal pupil

Davin Brogan, a sixth class pupil at Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Carrigans has received an Academic Scholarship to Deele College, Raphoe for the 2017-2018 school year.

The scholarship award will cover all Davin’s school fees for the duration of his first year in college.

Speaking on a visit to Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Carrigans, the Principal of Deele College, Raphoe, Joe Boyle, congratulated all the staff of Scoil an Linbh Íosa on their tremendous support and on the quality of teaching and learning that they offer all their pupils.

Principal of Scoil an Linbh Íosa, John O’Donnell, congratulated Davin on his award and commended Mr. Boyle and Deele College for their initiative in promoting the scholarship programme. He also paid tribute to Davin’s class teacher and the rest of the staff in Scoil an Linbh Íosa for their continued commitment and dedication to providing such a high standard of education for pupils in the school.

Davin finishes his primary education in Scoil an Linbh Íosa this week and said he is very much looking forward to the beginning of the next phase of his education in Raphoe in September.