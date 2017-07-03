Donegal weather: Get the umbrellas out because rain is forecast

It will be mostly cloudy today with rain developing later along the west coast. The rain will extend to all areas this evening. The rain will be heavy in some places, with hill and coastal fog too.

Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light westerly winds.

Tonight, the rain will continue across the region but there will be dry spells as well this evening.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light variable winds.