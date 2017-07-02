Appeal made for missing Donegal man

An appeal has been made for information about a young Donegal man who has gone missing over the weekend.

Bryan Sweeney, from Falcarragh, was last seen at about 12.30pm on Saturday driving towards Creeslough from Kilmacrennan in a black Seat Cordoba, 06TN363. The car is displaying N plates.

Bryan is 23-years-old, has fair hair and is around 6ft tall. He believed to be wearing dark-coloured clothes.

Anyone with information on Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronan 0879411979, Seamus 0838366595 or Jamie-leigh 0851652106.