Over 100 local solicitors discuss national and legal issues affecting communities in Donegal

Some of the top legal minds in the region have gathered in Donegal to discuss national and legal issues affecting communities both in Donegal and in the north- west.

Over 100 local solicitors met over two days at Lough Eske Castle.

Ms Margaret Mulrine and Ms Geraldine Conaghan are Presidents of the Donegal and Inishowen Bar Associations, respectively.

“Local solicitors are on the frontline of many of life’s big moments. We are routinely advising and representing our clients on major decisions that need to be made in business, during challenging probate matters, or when buying or selling a home or farm,” said Ms Mulrine. “While our professional advice and experience is sought, it is crucial that as a profession we have a high standard of knowledge and are able to tap into the expertise of our peers.”

Geraldine Conaghan noted, “Just consider the emerging areas of law like data protection – this issue was rarely discussed even up to a few years ago. That’s where this conference is so crucial to the local profession and our local clients.

“The conference saw solicitors from across Donegal and the north-west learning about the latest trends and changes across the national legal landscape, however, it had very strong focus on information that is relevant to the local area. It also included specific sessions on topics ranging from representing elderly clients, to family law and conveyancing.”

Concluding she said, “The complexities around the buying and selling of homes is always a hot topic in this area and the conference will have a strong focus on that. From a personal perspective, I believe there will also be immense value for local solicitors during the session on representing vulnerable clients – particularly the elderly.

“These are critically important to the communities we serve in Donegal and the north-west of Ireland.”