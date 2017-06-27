Case of charged with deaths of two women in Donegal crash adjourned

The case of a man charged with killing two women in a single-car collision last year has been adjourned until December.

Dermot Dowd (24) is charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of Kiara Baird (19) and mother-of-three Maria Wallace (38).

They died after the car in which they were passengers crashed at Glenfin Road, Ballybofey on September 21st, 2016.

The case was listed for mention at today's sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court where an application was made by the defence to adjourn the case to the next sitting of the court.

Families members of the victims were in court for the brief hearing.

Defence counsel Peter Nolan (BL) told Judge John O'Hagan that Dowd, of Donegal Road, Ballybofey, is in custody.

He is facing other charges and is in a trial which is to begin in Dublin on Friday.

Mr Nolan said the book of evidence in the case had only been served in the district court on Monday and he had only received it.

Judge O'Hagan said he was very conscious of the fact that the families of the victims were in court.

"I am very conscious of the trauma that the families of the women are going through," he said.

He said that due to the upcoming trial and the fact the book of evidence had only been served he would adjourn the case until December.

"I am aware of the pressures that you are under,” he said to the families.

A defence application to extend legal aid to cover a senior counsel and an engineer's report was granted.