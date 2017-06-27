Huge shock as leading Donegal broadcaster announces departure from Highland Radio

One of Donegal's leading broadcasters, Shaun Doherty, has announced that he will be leaving Highland Radio.

He made the announcement on his show this morning.

He said: "It is time for me to look for fresh challenges in my life, new opportunities. I will be leaving on July 14th which is two weeks this Friday. So, I wanted you as my loyal listeners to know that before you get to hear about it anywhere else."

He said that it's 'on with the show' for the next few weeks and that he will be thanking many people before he leaves.