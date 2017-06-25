Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, June 25th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Gallagher, Cloughban, Downings

- Charlie Gallagher, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

Patrick Gallagher, Cloughban, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Gallagher, late of, Cloughban, Downings.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice tomorrow, Sunday June 25th at 1pm going to his sister Mary’s residence at 36 Whitethorn Park, Letterkenny.

Funeral on Monday June 26th leaving his sister Mary’s residence at 10.30am going to the Church of St. John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the Old Mevagh Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher funeral Directors, Carrigart or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Charlie Gallagher, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Charlie Gallagher, late of, Mondooey, Manorcunningham, Co. Donegal.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday June 27th at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Alzheimer’s Association care of any family member.

