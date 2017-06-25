Gardaí delighted with crowd at Donegal Sea Sessions

There were certainly no crime waves at the Sea Sessions being held in Bundoran this weekend with gardaí reporting a 'well behaved crowd of people' with only one or two public order arrests.

The annual event is a major hit and attracts people from across the country to the seaside town of Bundoran in their droves.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that "one or two public order arrests" were carried out.

However, they did add that the crowd was very well behaved and that there were no issues in relation to the surf music festival.