Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, July 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rose McCole, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- Mary McGrory, nee Monaghan, Pullinarenny, Ballintra

Rose McCole, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Rose McCole, late of Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from her late residence on Saturday evening, June 24, going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 25, at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 10am. Rosary each night 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director, Gweedore.

Mary McGrory, nee Monaghan, Pullinarenny, Ballintra

The deaths has occurred at Sligo University Hospita of Mary McGrory, née Monaghan, late of Pullinarenny, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing the home of her son Vincent, at Aghadohey, Ballintra from 7pm until 10pm Friday, June 23rd, and Saturday June 24 from 10am until 10pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers, donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest hospice c/o Patsy McCauley or any family member. House private to family on Sunday Morning.

Patrick Gallagher, Cloughban, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Gallagher, late of, Cloughban, Downings.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice tomorrow, Sunday June 25th at 1pm going to his Sister Mary’s residence at 36 Whitethorn Park, Letterkenny.

Funeral on Monday June 26th leaving his sister Mary’s residence at 10.30am going to the Church of St. John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the Old Mevagh Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher funeral Directors, Carrigart or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.