Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, July 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McGrory, nee Monaghan, Pullinarenny, Ballintra

- Marie Fitzpatrick Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Mary Clarkin, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Rose McCole, Meenacuing, Gweedore

Mary McGrory, nee Monaghan, Pullinarenny, Ballintra

The deaths has occurred at Sligo University Hospita of Mary McGrory, née Monaghan, late of Pullinarenny, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing the home of her son Vincent, at Aghadohey, Ballintra from 7pm until 10pm Friday, June 23rd, and Saturday June 24 from 10am until 10pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers, donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest hospice c/o Patsy McCauley or any family member. House private to family on Sunday Morning.

Marie Fitzpatrick, Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Marie Fitzpatrick late of home 44 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs today Friday at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

House private please at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society and the Donegal hospice c/ o any family member





Mary Clarkin, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Clarkin, late of The Diamond, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 24, at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



Rose McCole, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Rose McCole, late of Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from her late residence on Saturday evening, June 24, going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, June 25, at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 10am. Rosary each night 9pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director, Gweedore.



