Cocaine rampant during the weekend of Donegal rally says garda

A Letterkenny garda has described the drug problem in the town as “rampant” adding that there was an “enormous” amount of cocaine around during the Donegal International Rally.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing of a Letterkenny man who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale and supply, Garda Emmet Brady said the drugs supply in the town is plentiful.

When asked by Judge John O'Hagan what the drugs situation is in the town, Garda Brady said: “There is a lot of cocaine, especially at the rally at the weekend. There was an enormous amount of it around town.”

Judge O’Hagan said drugs was a problem that afflicts every town in the county.

“It's a terrible problem, particularly for young people in Donegal if they don't kill themselves in cars they kill themselves with drugs.”