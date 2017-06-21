Two kayakers rescued off Donegal coast

The Killybegs coastguards were called out to rescue two kayakers off Fintra beach last night.

The call was made after the kayakers had been out for over an hour and had failed to return to shore.

Both kayakers were not wearing life jackets.

Killybegs Coastguards located the kayakers, provided them with lifejackets and escorted them back to shore.

The Killybegs coastguard crew would like to remind everyone to be vigilant and to always wear a lifejacket.

The Bundoran Lifeboat service and the helicopter Rescue 118 and Malin Head all assisted the search on Tuesday night.