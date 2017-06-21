Donegal deaths, Wednesday morning, June 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Winifred Logue, Townlough, Donegal town

- Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe

- Michael Doogan, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh

- Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal town

- Patsy Gibson (née Deery), Aughygault, Drumkeen

- Bernadette McKeague, née McCarthy, Iona Road, Letterkenny, formerly of Carlingford

Winifred Logue, Townlough, Donegal town

The death has taken place, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, of Winifred Logue, Donegal town.

Removal from Sligo University Hospital to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, for 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Rodgers, Roisin, Maghery, Dungloe.

Removal at 5.30pm, June 20th, to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenacross, for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, June 21st, with burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn, funeral director, or any family member.

Michael Doogan, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Michael Doogan, late of, Gortnasaid, Kincasslagh. Reposing at his late residence Tuesday, June 20th. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 22nd, at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Alec Dunlevy, The Diamond, Donegal Town. Requiem Mass at 11am Friday, June 23rd, St. Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in the Old Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny.

Patsy Gibson, née Deery, Aughygault, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Patsy Gibson, née Deery, Aughygault, Drumkeen. Reposing at her late residence from 7pm on Tuesday evening, June 20th. Funeral from there on Thursday, June 22nd, at 10.15am for 11am Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bernadette McKeague, née McCarthy, Iona Road, Letterkenny, formerly of Carlingford

The death has taken place at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Bernadette McKeague, née McCarthy, Braeside, Iona Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Carlingford, County Louth.

Her remains are reposing at Hillcrest House, with removal on Wednesday June 21st at 6.30pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday June 22nd, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director,Stony Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

