Funding request made by Minister Joe McHugh for Donegal islands

Gaeltacht and Islands Minister Joe McHugh has announced that a funding application from the County Council for Donegal’s islands is being examined by his officials.

The minor works programme has so far seen €821,000 allocated to meet applications from county councils in Cork, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

However the Donegal allocation has yet to be announced and is awaiting paper work from Donegal County Council.

Minister McHugh said: “I have raised the matter within my Department and a funding request has been made.

“The application from Donegal County Council is being assessed at present by my officials with additional information being requested from the Council with regards this.

“With my Department in the process of receiving this additional information, I am confident that I will be able to make a positive announcement with regards to the Donegal islands soon and I look forward to doing so.”