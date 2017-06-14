Donegal gardai arrest man after high-speed car chase

Gardai in Letterkenny have confirmed that a man has been arrested in the Termon area tonight after a high-speed car chase through the Letterkenny at around 8.30.

A dark coloured Opel Corsa went through the town centre and down Main Street before heading in the direction of Termon via Glenswilly. A garda car with its siren activated was in pursuit of the vehicle.

The chase came to an end near Glenveagh and a male was subsequently arrested.